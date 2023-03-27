Judge Kessler, tobacco industry critic, dies at 85.

At the age of 85, Gladys Kessler, a judge who made a groundbreaking decision, has passed away. She ruled that the tobacco industry had violated civil racketeering laws for numerous years by using their extensive skills to deceive the public about the dangers of smoking.

Gladys Kessler, a prominent judge who made history by ruling against the tobacco industry, has died at the age of 85. Her ruling found that the industry had violated civil racketeering laws for years by deliberately deceiving the public about the dangers of smoking cigarettes. The ruling marked a significant moment in the fight against tobacco, which has long been associated with serious health risks, including cancer, heart disease, and respiratory problems.

Kessler’s ruling was the result of a lawsuit filed by the US Department of Justice in 1999, which accused the tobacco industry of engaging in a decades-long conspiracy to mislead the public about the dangers of smoking. At that time, the industry was a billion-dollar empire that had managed to avoid legal repercussions for decades. But Kessler’s ruling changed that, holding the industry accountable for their actions and setting a precedent for future cases.

Kessler’s ruling was based on a trove of evidence indicating that the tobacco industry had systematically lied to the public about the dangers of smoking for years. This evidence included internal company documents and testimony from industry executives, revealing that companies had known about the health risks of smoking for decades but had deliberately concealed this information in order to protect profits.

Kessler’s brave and landmark ruling was not without controversy. The tobacco industry fought back against the ruling, arguing that they were not responsible for the health consequences of smoking, and that consumers had made their own decisions about whether or not to smoke. But Kessler’s ruling held them accountable for their actions, a move that was widely seen as a victory for public health and consumer protection.

Kessler’s legal legacy extends beyond her ruling against the tobacco industry. She was also known for her work as a judge on the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, where she presided over several high-profile cases, including those involving the Guantanamo Bay detention center and the NSA’s warrantless wiretapping program.

Kessler’s passing is a significant loss for the legal community and for those fighting to hold powerful interests accountable for their actions. Her tireless work and dedication to justice will be remembered and celebrated for years to come.

Source : @nytimes



Gladys Kessler, a judge whose historic ruling found that the tobacco industry violated civil racketeering laws for decades by “repeatedly, and with enormous skill and sophistication” deceiving the public about the health hazards of smoking, has died at 85. https://t.co/rxbVLivZvc— The New York Times (@nytimes) March 27, 2023

Gladys Kessler, a judge whose historic ruling found that the tobacco industry violated civil racketeering laws for decades by “repeatedly, and with enormous skill and sophistication” deceiving the public about the health hazards of smoking, has died at 85. https://t.co/rxbVLivZvc — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 27, 2023