Judge rules evidence in Chelsea Whitby’s trial inadmissible, including prior injuries to victim

Chelsea Whitby’s second-degree murder trial : Judge rules prior injuries in death of Chelsea Whitby’s son not admissible as evidence

A judge has made a ruling that the events leading up to the death of Chelsea Whitby’s 18-month-old son will not be admissible as evidence. Whitby is facing second-degree murder charges in relation to her son’s death, which occurred on June 10, 2020, due to blunt force head trauma. The Crown had attempted to present a case showing a pattern of abuse between Whitby and her son, claiming that she was neglectful when it came to his care. However, the defense argued that the Crown’s case was “complicated” and that the evidence relating to prior injuries sustained by the infant should not be admissible. The judge has ruled that evidence relating to prior injuries and some character evidence, including testimony from Whitby’s boyfriend, will not be admissible as it is deemed unreliable and does not provide insight into the relationship between Whitby and her son. The trial is set to continue on June 20.

Read Full story : Regina judge rules past events inadmissable evidence in murder trial /

News Source : Regina

Regina judge murder trial inadmissible evidence past events legal ruling