Judge Stephan P. Mickle Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Judge Stephan P. Mickle has Died.

Judge Stephan P. Mickle has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.

SPOHP is deeply saddened by the passing of Judge Stephan P. Mickle. He was the first Black student to graduate from the University of Florida, and the second to graduate from UF law. If you are interested in his story, check out our podcast at this link: https://t.co/crHhYRfHXS . pic.twitter.com/LjRRSOWj4Q

spohp @SPOHP SPOHP is deeply saddened by the passing of Judge Stephan P. Mickle. He was the first Black student to graduate from the University of Florida, and the second to graduate from UF law. If you are interested in his story, check out our podcast at this link: https://buff.ly/2LL55hz .

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.