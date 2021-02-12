Judge Stephan P. Mickle Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Judge Stephan P. Mickle has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
Judge Stephan P. Mickle has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
SPOHP is deeply saddened by the passing of Judge Stephan P. Mickle. He was the first Black student to graduate from the University of Florida, and the second to graduate from UF law. If you are interested in his story, check out our podcast at this link: https://t.co/crHhYRfHXS. pic.twitter.com/LjRRSOWj4Q
— spohp (@SPOHP) February 12, 2021
spohp @SPOHP SPOHP is deeply saddened by the passing of Judge Stephan P. Mickle. He was the first Black student to graduate from the University of Florida, and the second to graduate from UF law. If you are interested in his story, check out our podcast at this link: https://buff.ly/2LL55hz .
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.