Judge Vernita Death -Dead – Obituary : The Honorable Judge Vernita Lee Bender has Died .

The Honorable Judge Vernita Lee Bender has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

Kevin J. Bussey is with Kimberly Fulford Doub and 2 others . 23 hrs · Chelsea and I give our deepest sympathy and most sincere condolences to the Bender family during this most difficult time. The Honorable Judge Vernita Lee Bender was the epitome of a “SERVANT LEADER.” She led with such poise and, more importantly, with others in mind. She had that unique blend of Leadership and Love that is hard to come by in one total package today. Oh, but she had it! I most valued about Judge Bender was her willingness to lift a generation of kids through consistent love. She taught, pushed as well as pulled for better out of every child that she encountered. She didn’t stop there; she gave the same energy to teens and young adults. When she could have stopped there, she didn’t because she never gave up on adults either. She had an exciting and unique way of showing tough love but was received by many as pure love. I will miss the constant and consistent push she gave to me every time we saw each other. I will miss the encouragement she gave, never to give up but to keep pushing. Many of us cannot think of Judge Bender without thanking her for seeing past our then-current situation. Many of us would be lying up behind bars or probation today, but because she was willing to give hand-ups, not handouts, families now reap the benefits of her love today. Many of our families are together to this day because of her steadfast efforts and support as a Lawyer. Many of us are better people today because of her love. Her family has lost a Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt, Cousin…. and the City of Valdosta has lost a very vital member of the progression of this city. While our hearts are heavy from this tremendous loss, I urge us all to look deep within to continue on the legacy she has paved. Let us continue to spread love to our loved ones and this community that she truly cared for. Let’s not allow her living to be in vain. Rest on, Judge Bender; you will be truly missed.