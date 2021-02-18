Judge Wiley Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Judge Wiley has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 17. 2021.
Judge Wiley has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 17. 2021.
Deeply saddened by the passing of Judge Wiley. His exemplary talent, skill, and leadership stood out. He was a star. As a soldier, a jurist, a civic leader, and all around gentleman, he gave so much to our community and made RI a better place.https://t.co/pbdSECYIEf
— Senator Jack Reed (@SenJackReed) February 18, 2021
