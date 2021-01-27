Judith Rosenberg Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Judith Rosenberg has Died .

Judith Rosenberg has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We are very sorry to hear of Judith Rosenberg’s passing. She was committed to sharing her experiences with our young people. Particularly poingnant on this #HolocaustMemorialDay. Our thoughts are with Judith’s family https://t.co/Rtdynocm8t — Barrhead High School (@BarrheadHighSch) January 27, 2021

