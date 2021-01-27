Judith Rosenberg Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Judith Rosenberg has Died .

By | January 27, 2021
0 Comment

Judith Rosenberg has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Barrhead High School @BarrheadHighSch We are very sorry to hear of Judith Rosenberg’s passing. She was committed to sharing her experiences with our young people. Particularly poingnant on this #HolocaustMemorialDay. Our thoughts are with Judith’s family Quote Tweet

