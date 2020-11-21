Judith Thomson Death -Dead : Professor Judith Jarvis Thomson has Died.

Professor Judith Jarvis Thomson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 20, 2020.

The APA is saddened to note the passing of Professor Judith Jarvis Thomson (1929–2020). Thomson served as president of @APAEastern in 1992–1993 and chair of the APA board of officers from 2002 to 2004. — APA (@apaphilosophy) November 21, 2020

Tributes

Carla Yumatle @CarlaYumatle wrote

RIP Judith Jarvis Thomson. Una d las filósofas morales + import d SXX. Vale recordar su muerte ahora q en Arg se vuelve a dar la discusión x la legalización del aborto. Su “A Defense of Abortion” fue referencia obligatoria en el debate cualquiera fuera la posición q se adoptara.

RIP Judith Jarvis Thomson. One d the moral philosophers + import d SXX. It is worth remembering his death now that in Arg the discussion about the legalization of abortion is given again. His “A Defense of Abortion” was a mandatory reference in the debate, whatever position was taken.