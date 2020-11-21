Judith Thomson Death -Dead : Professor Judith Jarvis Thomson has Died.

Professor Judith Jarvis Thomson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 20, 2020.

” APA on Twitter: “The APA is saddened to note the passing of Professor Judith Jarvis Thomson (1929–2020). Thomson served as president of @APAEastern in 1992–1993 and chair of the APA board of officers from 2002 to 2004.”

Carla Yumatle @CarlaYumatle wrote
RIP Judith Jarvis Thomson. Una d las filósofas morales + import d SXX. Vale recordar su muerte ahora q en Arg se vuelve a dar la discusión x la legalización del aborto. Su “A Defense of Abortion” fue referencia obligatoria en el debate cualquiera fuera la posición q se adoptara.

Translated from Spanish

RIP Judith Jarvis Thomson. One d the moral philosophers + import d SXX. It is worth remembering his death now that in Arg the discussion about the legalization of abortion is given again. His “A Defense of Abortion” was a mandatory reference in the debate, whatever position was taken.

