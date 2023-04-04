Judy Farrell dies. #MASH

We are saddened to announce the passing of Judy Farrell, known for her role in the classic TV series MASH.

It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news of Judy Farrell’s passing. Many of us know her from her iconic role as Nurse Able on the TV series MASH. She was a bright and talented actress who brought joy and laughter to our screens.

Farrell was born on April 1, 1938, in Quapaw, Oklahoma, and began her acting career as a teenager. After studying drama in college, she moved to New York City and began appearing in off-Broadway productions. In the 1960s, she moved to Hollywood, where she quickly landed several on-screen roles.

In 1973, Farrell landed the role of Nurse Able on the TV series MASH. She quickly became a fan favorite and was a regular cast member until 1980. Her character was known for her sweet and gentle nature, which provided a calming presence for the show’s more chaotic characters.

Beyond her work on MASH, Farrell appeared in several other TV shows and movies, including The Odd Couple, The New Perry Mason, and The Love Boat. She continued to act throughout the 1980s and 1990s, appearing in shows like Family Ties and Murphy Brown.

Farrell’s passing is a great loss for the entertainment world, but her legacy will live on through her many memorable roles. She was a talented actress who brought warmth, humor, and humanity to every part she played. Her gentle spirit and kind heart will be missed by all who knew her.

We send our heartfelt condolences to Farrell’s friends, family, and fans. May she rest in peace knowing that she brought joy and laughter to so many people throughout her career.

Sad news today. Judy Farrell has passed away. #ClassicMASH pic.twitter.com/hCfSpL7c0W — Classic MASH (@ClassicMASH) April 4, 2023

