Judy Fitzgerald, star of First Dates, passes away at 32 in unexpected circumstances.

First Dates Star Judy Fitzgerald Dies ‘Unexpectedly’ Aged Just 32

Who was Judy Fitzgerald?

Judy Fitzgerald was a popular reality TV star who rose to fame after appearing on the hit Channel 4 show, First Dates. She was born on 22nd June 1989 in Dublin, Ireland, and was only 32 when she passed away unexpectedly on 12th August 2021.

What happened?

It is still unclear what exactly caused Judy’s sudden death. However, her family confirmed the tragic news in a statement, which read: “We are heartbroken to share the news that our beloved Judy passed away unexpectedly on Thursday 12th August.”

The statement continued, “Judy is a much-loved daughter of Antoinette and Ray, sister of James and John, niece of David and Gerard and a dear friend to many. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.”

How did she become a star?

Judy first appeared on First Dates in 2016, where she won over the hearts of the viewers with her bubbly personality and infectious smile. She went on a date with a man named Peter, and although the date didn’t lead to a relationship, she quickly became a fan favourite. She later returned to the show for a Christmas special in 2017.

After her appearance on First Dates, Judy continued to remain in the public eye. She appeared on RTÉ’s Cutting Edge and even hosted her own radio show on Dublin’s FM104.

How are fans reacting?

Fans of Judy and First Dates have been left devastated by the news of her death. Many have taken to social media to pay tribute to the star, with one fan writing: “RIP Judy Fitzgerald. You brought so much joy to people through your infectious personality and kind soul. You will be missed.”

Another fan tweeted, “Judy Fitzgerald was an absolute ray of sunshine on First Dates. So sad to hear of her passing. The world has lost a truly lovely person.”

Final thoughts

The sudden and unexpected passing of Judy Fitzgerald has left fans and loved ones in shock. Her infectious personality and kind heart will be missed by all who knew her. May she rest in peace.

