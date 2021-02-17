Judy Markowitz Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Former Bloomington mayor Judy Markowitz has Died .

Former Bloomington mayor Judy Markowitz has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.

WGLT 8h · Former Bloomington mayor Judy Markowitz, a groundbreaking leader whose passion for downtown helped bring a controversial arena and performing arts center to the city’s core, has died. She was 82.

Source: (1) WGLT – Posts | Facebook

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Elect Chris Koos Mayor of Normal is at McLean County Museum of History.

I met Judy Markowitz in the 80’s when she worked for WJBC, long before she was Mayor Judy.

Judy was doing promotions and community outreach for the station, and I had an idea for a Downtown Bloomington IL bike race I thought she might be interested in.

Long story short, Judy and I partnered, along with Irvin Brothers, to create the WJBC Pepsi Cola Criterium. The Criterium became a nationally recognized race drawing international riders, and an estimated 10,000 people were on the streets of Bloomington watching the inaugural race.

Judy was a force, and I’ll always remember her passion and energy for her community.

Brittany Polinski

Regardless of how I feel about the policies she enacted and the decisions she made, I cannot think of anyone I’ve ever met who just exploded more love for Bloomington and it’s people than Judy Markowitz.

Patti Lollis Geske

God bless her soul. I will always be grateful for having known her. You did a wonderful job caring for her. Dementia is a cruel and heartless disease. Prayers to you and your brother.

Susan Andres

RIP Worked for the City and remember the ground breaking for arena. Her and Barb Adkins planning big things in Heaven now.

Peg Mann

My mom thought the world of Judy and Bob. I watched my mom go through Alzheimer’s, it’s a rough road for all. Prayers.

Carole Halicki

Judy was a remarkable person. It was an honor to know her and work with her at WJBC.

