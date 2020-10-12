Judy Taylor Death – Dead : Judy Taylor Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Judy Taylor has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 12, 2020.

“James Chance on Twitter: “Dear Friends, Today we have to bring you some sad news. James’ long time partner Judy Taylor (Bozanich) passed away this morning. Although she had been ill with a compromised immune system and multiple health problems for many years, this was still a shock to us. ”

Dear Friends,

Today we have to bring you some sad news. James' long time partner Judy Taylor (Bozanich) passed away this morning. Although she had been ill with a compromised immune system and multiple health problems for many years, this was still a shock to us. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/rvwsCiBaZa — James Chance (@JCContortions) October 12, 2020

She started having trouble breathing yesterday and James took her to the ER. Last night they sent her home from the hospital. This morning James discovered her unresponsive and called 911 but the EMTs were not able to resuscitate her.

We’re very saddened & now must think about supporting James in his time of need. Thankfully because of all of you, for the time being we have the resources to help keep his life on track. We have been so blessed by the generosity of everyone who contributed and we thank you

Tributes

Royce Farrell wrote

I only interacted with Judy once, when she said something to my friend and I outside of James’ 2014 Cutting Room gig, and she couldn’t have been kinder. We think of her to this day. Our heartfelt condolences to James, her family and loved ones. Our thoughts are with you all. Red heart🕊