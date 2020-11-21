Judy Thomson Death -Dead : Judy Thomson has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 21, 2020
0 Comment

Judy Thomson Death -Dead : Judy Thomson has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Judy Thomson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 20, 2020.

“Justin Khoo on Twitter: “Deeply saddened to learn that Judy Thomson has died. Her insatiable quest for knowledge and clarity was inspirational; as of a few weeks ago, she was still writing, developing a new project on the logic of conditionals (a topic she had never before worked on”

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.