Judy Williams Death – Dead : Judy Williams Obituary : co-founder of Mothers of Murdered Offspring has died.

Judy Williams, co-founder of Mothers of Murdered Offspring has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 10, 2020.

“Ryan Pitkin on Twitter: “Saddened to hear of the passing of Judy Williams, co-founder of Mothers of Murdered Offspring. In 2017, I followed her to funerals over a couple days and watched how her work both rejuvenated her and took so much from her. Her impact will live forever. ”

Saddened to hear of the passing of Judy Williams, co-founder of Mothers of Murdered Offspring. In 2017, I followed her to funerals over a couple days and watched how her work both rejuvenated her and took so much from her. Her impact will live forever. https://t.co/REOnICDvvj — Ryan Pitkin (@pitkin_ryan) October 10, 2020

After her goddaughter was murdered, she founded Mothers of Murdered Offspring in 1993. Judy Williams died on Saturday after a battle with lung cancer, a pillar in Charlotte who was there for hundreds upon hundreds of families: https://t.co/FBZaBquZur pic.twitter.com/7E1OjyORcQ — Charlotte magazine (@CharlotteMag) October 10, 2020

Tributes

Ms. Judy Williams was a light in the Charlotte community. She was the co-founder of Mother’s of Murdered Offspring, a group that helped families through some of their darkest days. Her impact will never be forgotten, and my thoughts and prayers are with her family #RIP #cltnews pic.twitter.com/X8G8hg3bWo — Katy Solt (@katysolt) October 10, 2020

Charlotte losing Mary Harper & Judy Williams in the same month is a huge blow. Both irreplaceable women. https://t.co/4OH9FqW5Z0 — Sam Spencer (@choosesam) October 10, 2020

Jennifer Moxley wrote

This is a sad, sad loss.

Judy Williams (& Dee Sumpter) was a champion for justice. MoMO brought accountability when Charlotte police failed to protect Black women from a serial killer. They shared their personal pain & grief repeatedly to save lives and console others for decades