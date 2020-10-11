Judy Williams Death – Dead : Judy Williams Obituary : co-founder of Mothers of Murdered Offspring has died.

Judy Williams, co-founder of Mothers of Murdered Offspring has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 10, 2020.

“Ryan Pitkin on Twitter: “Saddened to hear of the passing of Judy Williams, co-founder of Mothers of Murdered Offspring. In 2017, I followed her to funerals over a couple days and watched how her work both rejuvenated her and took so much from her. Her impact will live forever. ”

Tributes 

Jennifer Moxley wrote
This is a sad, sad loss.
Judy Williams (& Dee Sumpter) was a champion for justice. MoMO brought accountability when Charlotte police failed to protect Black women from a serial killer. They shared their personal pain & grief repeatedly to save lives and console others for decades

