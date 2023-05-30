“Juggling Techniques”: Tips for Juggling Above Your Head

Introduction

Juggling is a fun and entertaining activity that is enjoyed by people of all ages. It is an art that requires patience, focus, and practice. Juggling above your head is a more advanced form of juggling that requires more skill and concentration. In this article, we will discuss how to juggle above your head, step-by-step.

Step 1: Start with Basic Juggling

Before you can juggle above your head, you need to have some basic juggling skills. If you are new to juggling, start with two balls, and practice throwing them from one hand to the other. Once you are comfortable with two balls, add a third ball. Practice juggling three balls until you can do it consistently.

Step 2: Practice throwing the balls higher

To juggle above your head, you need to be able to throw the balls higher than you would for basic juggling. Practice throwing the balls higher and higher until you can reach the height of your head.

Step 3: Start with two balls

Start by juggling two balls above your head. Hold one ball in each hand and throw them up in the air, making sure they reach the height of your head. Catch the balls with the opposite hand and repeat the process. Practice this until you can juggle two balls consistently.

Step 4: Add a third ball

Once you are comfortable with two balls, add a third ball. Hold two balls in one hand and one ball in the other hand. Throw the two balls in your dominant hand first, followed by the ball in your non-dominant hand. Catch the balls with the opposite hand and repeat the process. Practice this until you can juggle three balls consistently.

Step 5: Practice different patterns

Once you can juggle three balls above your head, practice different patterns. One popular pattern is the cascade, where the balls are thrown in a circular motion. Another pattern is the reverse cascade, where the balls are thrown in the opposite direction. Practice different patterns until you can do them consistently.

Step 6: Move around

Once you can juggle above your head, try moving around while juggling. This will help you improve your balance and coordination. Start by walking around while juggling, then try jogging or running.

Step 7: Practice with different objects

Once you have mastered juggling with balls, try juggling with different objects. You can juggle with clubs, rings, or even knives (if you are skilled enough). Practice with different objects until you can juggle them above your head consistently.

Step 8: Join a juggling club

Joining a juggling club is a great way to meet other jugglers and learn new tricks. Juggling clubs often host events and workshops where you can learn from experienced jugglers.

Conclusion

Juggling above your head is a challenging but rewarding skill to master. It requires patience, focus, and practice, but with dedication, anyone can learn how to do it. Start with basic juggling, practice throwing the balls higher, and gradually work your way up to juggling above your head. Remember to practice different patterns, move around, and try juggling with different objects. Joining a juggling club is also a great way to improve your skills and meet other jugglers. Have fun and happy juggling!

