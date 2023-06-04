“Juicy Beef Burger Recipe”: A Tasty and Mouthwatering Beef Burger Recipe by Jamie Oliver

Enjoy a Summer Sunday Lunch with Jamie Oliver’s “Cracking” Burger Recipe

Tradition dictates that Sunday lunch is all about roast meat, potatoes, seasonal vegetables and gravy. However, on the rare occasion, British weather gets as good as this, budding chefs might want to try something a little more summery. While cooking a huge roast dinner might keep you cooped up inside the kitchen for hours, Jamie Oliver’s “cracking” beef burgers take just 40 minutes to cook – meaning more time outside to enjoy the rays.

Jamie Oliver’s “cracking” burger recipe – which he describes as “juicy” and “delicious” – is “not too tricky” to make, according to the star chef. It’s also pretty low on ingredients, which means budding chefs won’t have to spend needless money on bits they won’t use again. The burger recipe serves six people, so is the perfect crowd-pleaser for hungry guests on this summer’s day.

Ingredients:

12 Jacob’s cream crackers

Eight sprigs of fresh flat-leaf parsley

500 g quality minced beef

Two heaped tablespoons Dijon mustard (optional)

One large free-range egg

Olive oil

One cos or round lettuce

Three ripe tomatoes

One red onion

Three to four gherkins

Six slices of Cheddar cheese (optional)

Six quality burger buns

Method:

Preheat your oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4. Crush the Jacob’s crackers by placing them in a freezer bag and crushing them with a rolling pin. Then, finely chop the parsley leaves. In a large mixing bowl, combine the minced beef, crushed crackers, chopped parsley, Dijon mustard (if using), and the egg. Mix well and season to taste. Divide and shape the mixture into six equal-sized patties, about 2 cm thick. Heat a large frying pan over medium heat and add a drizzle of olive oil. Once hot, add the patties to the pan and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side until golden brown. Transfer the patties to a baking tray and place in the preheated oven for 10-12 minutes until cooked through. While the patties are cooking, prepare the burger toppings. Slice the lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, and gherkins. If using, slice the Cheddar cheese. Once the patties are cooked, remove them from the oven and allow them to rest for a few minutes. Assemble the burgers by placing a patty on the bottom half of each bun. Top with the cheese (if using), lettuce, tomato, red onion, and gherkin. Finish with the top half of the bun. Serve immediately and enjoy!

Jamie suggested: “Serve this really tasty, easy homemade burger recipe with your favourite toppings.” Green chillies, bacon, grilled pineapple, guacamole and mushrooms are all great options. So, why not gather your friends and family, fire up the barbecue, and enjoy a summer Sunday lunch with Jamie Oliver’s “cracking” burger recipe?

News Source : Anna Barry

Source Link :Jamie Oliver’s ‘juicy’ and ‘delicious’ beef burger recipe/