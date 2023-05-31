“Juicy Chicken Recipe”: Trending and Liked: The Delectable Chicken Recipe That Will Make Your Mouth Water

Mouth Watering Chicken Recipe

Introduction

Chicken is one of the most versatile meats out there, and there are countless ways to prepare it. Whether you like it fried, grilled, baked, or roasted, there is a chicken recipe out there that will satisfy your taste buds. In this article, we will be sharing a mouthwatering chicken recipe that is sure to become a staple in your meal planning.

Ingredients

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup unsalted butter

1/2 cup chicken broth

1/4 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375°F. Mix together the flour, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, and paprika in a shallow dish. Dredge the chicken in the flour mixture, shaking off any excess. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the chicken and cook for 3-4 minutes per side, or until browned. Remove the chicken from the skillet and place it in a baking dish. Add the butter to the skillet and melt it over medium heat. Whisk in the chicken broth and heavy cream, stirring constantly until the sauce is smooth and bubbly. Pour the sauce over the chicken in the baking dish, making sure that each piece is coated evenly. Bake the chicken in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 165°F. Garnish with chopped parsley and serve hot.

Conclusion

This mouthwatering chicken recipe is perfect for a weeknight dinner or a special occasion. The combination of the crispy chicken and creamy sauce is sure to please even the pickiest eaters. Serve it with your favorite side dishes, such as roasted vegetables or mashed potatoes, for a complete meal. Don’t be surprised if your family and friends ask for the recipe after trying this delicious dish!

