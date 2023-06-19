Julia Vandentoorn, a Grand Rapids Native, Passes Away in Michigan Car Accident – Obituary

Obituary: Julia Vandentoorn

Julia Vandentoorn, a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, passed away tragically in a car accident. She was 28 years old.

Born and raised in Grand Rapids, Julia was a beloved member of the community. She was known for her kind heart, infectious smile, and unwavering optimism. Julia was a graduate of Grand Rapids Community College and went on to pursue a career in social work, where she made a profound impact on the lives of those she worked with.

Julia’s life was cut short on July 17th, 2021, when she was involved in a car accident. Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, Julia passed away at the scene of the accident.

Julia will be deeply missed by her parents, siblings, extended family, and countless friends and colleagues. Her legacy of kindness and compassion will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

Rest in peace, Julia. You will be forever loved and remembered.

Julia Vandentoorn obituary Julia Vandentoorn funeral Julia Vandentoorn death notice Julia Vandentoorn tribute Julia Vandentoorn memorial service