Julia Vandentoorn, a Native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Dies in Car Accident: An Obituary

Obituary: Julia Vandentoorn

Julia Vandentoorn, a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, passed away tragically in a car accident on Friday, July 23rd, 2021. She was 27 years old.

Julia was a kind-hearted and compassionate person who touched the lives of everyone she met. She had a passion for helping others and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Her infectious smile and positive attitude were her trademark, and she will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all those who knew her.

Julia graduated from Grand Valley State University with a degree in social work. She worked in the field for several years, making a difference in the lives of many. She was also a talented artist and enjoyed painting and drawing in her free time.

Julia is survived by her parents, siblings, and many other relatives and friends who loved her dearly. Her presence in their lives will be sorely missed, but her memory will live on forever.

A memorial service will be held in Julia’s honor at the First Congregational Church in Grand Rapids on Friday, July 30th, 2021. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Julia Vandentoorn Memorial Fund, which will support causes that were dear to her heart.

