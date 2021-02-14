Julia Wise Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former @ShipLacrosse captain Julia Wise has Died.

former @ShipLacrosse captain Julia Wise has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 14. 2021.

Our condolences go to her family, her teammates, her friends, and those dear. https://t.co/iwJdlsiQnG pic.twitter.com/DbxG07Xcq9

SHIP Sports Info @ShipURaiders We mourn the loss of former @ShipLacrosse captain Julia Wise ’17. Our condolences go to her family, her teammates, her friends, and those dear.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.