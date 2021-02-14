Julia Wise Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former @ShipLacrosse captain Julia Wise has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 14. 2021
We mourn the loss of former @ShipLacrosse captain Julia Wise '17.
Our condolences go to her family, her teammates, her friends, and those dear.https://t.co/iwJdlsiQnG pic.twitter.com/DbxG07Xcq9
— SHIP Sports Info (@ShipURaiders) February 14, 2021
