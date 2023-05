Julian Nagelsmann : Julian Nagelsmann linked to Tottenham as next manager

Julian Nagelsmann is rumored to be in talks with Tottenham to become their new manager for the upcoming season. A photo of him accompanies the news article.

Read Full story : Nagelsmann opens contract talks as Levy makes decision on next Tottenham manager /

News Source : Football.London

Nagelsmann contract talks Levy decision on Tottenham manager Tottenham manager search SEO for Tottenham manager Hiring Nagelsmann for Tottenham