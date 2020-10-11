Julie Davis Death – Dead : Julie Davis Obituary :Third-grade teacher in North Carolina, has died of COVID-19.

Julie Davis, a third-grade teacher in North Carolina, has died of COVID-19, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 11, 2020.

“Kyle Griffin on Twitter: “Julie Davis, a third-grade teacher in North Carolina, has died of COVID-19, two months after the school district resumed some in-person classes. “Her personality was infectious and she brought joy into the lives of the students, staff, and community.”

