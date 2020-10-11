Julie Davis Death – Dead : Julie Davis Obituary :Third-grade teacher in North Carolina, has died of COVID-19.

Julie Davis, a third-grade teacher in North Carolina, has died of COVID-19, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 11, 2020.

“Kyle Griffin on Twitter: “Julie Davis, a third-grade teacher in North Carolina, has died of COVID-19, two months after the school district resumed some in-person classes. “Her personality was infectious and she brought joy into the lives of the students, staff, and community.”

Julie Davis, a third-grade teacher in North Carolina, has died of COVID-19, two months after the school district resumed some in-person classes. "Her personality was infectious and she brought joy into the lives of the students, staff, and community."https://t.co/cK3xNVJo6E — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 11, 2020

Tributes

First we expect teachers to protect students from evil gunmen, and now we ask them to risk catching a highly-contagious deadly virus. It’s too much, even if we paid them hazard pay, which we most certainly do not. RIP Julie Davis. 😥💔 https://t.co/SYFTlCm6te — Senator Natasha Marcus (@NatashaMarcusNC) October 6, 2020

“She was the most cautious person, she always wore her mask. I want everyone to remember who she was. How hard she worked. How hard she loved.” Julie Davis’ daughter spoke with me about her mom. The 3rd grade teacher died of COVID yesterday. Her story on @wsoctv at 5 pic.twitter.com/5Ncc2pI2Zr — Genevieve Curtis (@GenevieveWSOC9) October 5, 2020