Julie Devi murder case in Bihar : Bihar Woman Shot Dead, Suspect Husband Came Out of Jail

Woman Julie Devi shot dead in Bihar, husband recently released from jail suspected

A woman was shot dead in Chhapra, located in Saran district of Bihar. The incident took place in Tilkar village of Ekma police station in the district. The woman’s husband had recently been released from jail, and the criminals shot and killed her while she was sleeping in her house through the window. The woman died before her relatives could take her to the hospital. The deceased has been identified as Julie Devi, and the miscreants fled the scene after the incident. The police have taken possession of the dead body and sent it for postmortem. The police are investigating the matter, and the reasons behind the incident will only be revealed after the investigation. The relatives of the deceased are in a state of shock and have been crying since the incident.

News Source : BLiTZ

