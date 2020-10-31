Julie Donaldson Death – Dead : Obituary :Zetland FM presenter Julie Donaldson has died.

Zetland FM presenter Julie Donaldson has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 31, 2020.

“RadioToday UK on Twitter: “Zetland FM presenter Julie Donaldson has died after more than 3 weeks in intensive care with Covid-19 ”

