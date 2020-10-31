Julie Donaldson Death – Dead : Obituary :Zetland FM presenter Julie Donaldson has died.

Zetland FM presenter Julie Donaldson has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 31, 2020.

“RadioToday UK on Twitter: “Zetland FM presenter Julie Donaldson has died after more than 3 weeks in intensive care with Covid-19 ”

Tributes

On behalf of everyone at Redcar Cleveland Business Network, we're very sad we've lost Julie Donaldson who was a huge ambassador for Redcar. Thank you Julie for all the great work you did for the area, you will be sadly missed by all of us. #RIPJulie #JulieDonaldson — Redcar & Cleveland Business Network (@BizNetworkRC) October 31, 2020

Zetland FM presenter Julie Donaldson has died after more than 3 weeks in intensive care with Covid-19 https://t.co/j6dw4p90ZF — RadioToday UK (@RadioToday) October 31, 2020