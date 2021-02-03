Julie Handley Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Julie Handley has Died .

Julie Handley has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Julie Handley after her short battle with cancer. Julie was a much loved character around the football club and will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Our thoughts are with Steve and Julie’s family at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/0Ec92xHLkf — Newport Pagnell Town FC (@nptfc) February 3, 2021

