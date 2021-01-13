Julie Haupt Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Julie Haupt has Died .

Julie Haupt has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We are deeply saddened at the passing of Julie Haupt on Monday. As a professor in the School of Family Life and BYU faculty member, she blessed many students with her talents. We offer our sincerest condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues. pic.twitter.com/AokKD8WLqF — BYU Social Sciences (@byu_fhss) January 13, 2021

