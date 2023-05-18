Julie Johannessen’s Passing: Remembering Her Life and Legacy at TCU

RIP Julie Johannessen: Remembering a Beloved TCU Community Member

The TCU community is mourning the loss of Julie Johannessen, who passed away on May 5, 2021, at the age of 46. Johannessen was a beloved member of the TCU community, known for her kind heart, infectious smile, and unwavering dedication to her work.

Julie Johannessen’s Life and Career

Julie Johannessen was born on September 11, 1974, in St. Paul, Minnesota. She attended the University of Minnesota, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology and a Master’s degree in Counseling and Student Personnel Psychology.

Johannessen began her career in higher education at the University of Minnesota, where she worked as a career counselor and academic advisor. In 2003, she joined the TCU community as the Assistant Director of Career Services. Over the years, she held several positions at TCU, including Director of the Career Center and Associate Director of Alumni Relations.

Throughout her career, Johannessen was committed to helping students achieve their goals and find success. She was known for her compassionate and personalized approach to career counseling, and her dedication to creating meaningful connections between TCU students and alumni.

The Impact of Julie Johannessen’s Work

Julie Johannessen’s impact on the TCU community cannot be overstated. She was a tireless advocate for students, and her work helped countless Horned Frogs find their path and achieve their dreams.

During her time at TCU, Johannessen played a key role in several initiatives aimed at improving the student experience. She was instrumental in the development of TCU’s Sophomore Success Program, which provides academic and career support to second-year students. She also helped to launch the TCU Alumni Mentor Program, which connects students with alumni in their desired career field.

Johannessen’s commitment to her work and the TCU community was recognized with several awards and honors over the years. In 2010, she received the TCU Chancellor’s Staff Award for Outstanding Service, and in 2012 she was named a TCU A.K. Shultz Scholar.

Remembering Julie Johannessen

Julie Johannessen will be deeply missed by the TCU community. Her kindness, generosity, and unwavering dedication to her work touched the lives of countless Horned Frogs.

Many members of the TCU community have shared their memories and tributes to Johannessen in the wake of her passing. TCU Chancellor Victor Boschini Jr. said in a statement, “Julie was a wonderful person who touched the lives of so many students, alumni, and colleagues during her time at TCU. Her passion for helping others was truly inspiring, and her legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched.”

Several TCU alumni have also shared their memories of Johannessen on social media, describing her as a mentor, friend, and guiding light. One alumna wrote, “Julie was the reason I found my passion and landed my dream job. She believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself. I will be forever grateful for her guidance and support.”

Final Thoughts

The TCU community has lost a true champion in Julie Johannessen. Her legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched and the positive impact she had on the TCU community.

Rest in peace, Julie Johannessen. You will be deeply missed.

