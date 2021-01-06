Julie Lizak Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Julie Snyder (Lizak) has Died .

Julie Snyder (Lizak) has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 6. 2021.

Katy Gamm Joseff is with Liz Braun-Pigorsh. January 4 at 7:13 PM · DUPLICATE POST It is with very heavy hearts we want you to know we lost a classmate today. Julie Snyder (Lizak) was in a fatal car accident this morning in her home state of Minnesota. She leaves behind a beautiful family; her children, Matt, Callie and Michael along with her husband, Chris. Julie was a beautiful soul, our own “angel here on earth.” Please join us in praying for Julie’s immediate family along with her brothers, Brad and Blake, sister Lisa, and dad, Dave. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are being made at this time, most likely it will be held in Minnesota. We will update when a local memorial is planned. *At this time, please do not share on any other FB pages.* Thanks so much! 3636 35 Comments Seen by 84 Like Share

Source: (20+) Grand Rapids Catholic Central Class of 1989 | Facebook

— Tributes —

———————— –

Elizabeth May-Chatman wrote

Aww sorry to hear that. I remember her being a sweet person.

Jennifer Conville Copeland wrote

Heaven must of needed another angel. Love you always Julie!

Terri Shea Paulsonb wrote

A heart of gold, gone way too soon. God Bless and watch over her family, especially those 3 beautiful children.

Velvet Batteiger wrote

Very sad. You are missed Julie. Always so fun, confident, enjoyed laughing with friends and a good game of basketball. Glad she was at our reunion a year ago. What a good one. Always remember us singing “We are the Champions” and CC just won a huge state game.

Thinking of your family and all of your great friends. Many prayers.

Kristen Milanowski Ward wrote

I am still struggling to process this tragic news. She can’t be gone yet – so unfair. Weren’t we just laughing and dancing and enjoying old memories?Prayers that God watches over her husband, kids, dad and siblings, and all of the wonderful friends Julie impacted in her life. She’s one of the good ones for sure. 💔

Esmeralda Nunez

So sorry to hear this, sending prayers to her family

Paul Russo

God bless her and her family. She was one of the nicest person I knew. Glad I got to talk to her at the reunion. I can’t imagine what her family is going through. Heartbreaking news

Marianne Bockheim

I am so terribly sorry to hear this. My prayers to her, her family and friends.

Liz Braun-Pigorsh

She was God’s love on earth. A sister- friendship here on earth. Now a prayer warrior in Heaven for all of us.