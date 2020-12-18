Julie Shenk Death -Dead – Obituary : Julie Shenk has Died .
Julie Shenk has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
🙏IN MEMORIAM: Julie, my wife of 57 years, passed away today from Covid-19. If you think Covid-19 is a hoax, you are woefully wrong! My family and I witnessed the pain. We need to unite as Americans to fight this virus war! Please wear masks!
— Larry Shenk (@ShenkLarry) December 16, 2020
Larry Shenk @ShenkLarry IN MEMORIAM: Julie, my wife of 57 years, passed away today from Covid-19. If you think Covid-19 is a hoax, you are woefully wrong! My family and I witnessed the pain. We need to unite as Americans to fight this virus war! Please wear masks!
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.