Julie Strain Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : model Julie Strain has Died .
model Julie Strain has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Very saddened to hear of the passing of friend and model Julie Strain. We have lost a legend. These photos were taken at her Beverly Hills home in 2003. She was one of the nicest models I've ever worked with. Rest well and be at peace, Julie. ❤️ #juliestrain pic.twitter.com/ALsWigiUsu
— Steve Diet Goedde (@stevedietgoedde) January 10, 2021
