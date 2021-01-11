Julie Strain Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : model Julie Strain has Died .

model Julie Strain has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Steve Diet Goedde @stevedietgoedde Very saddened to hear of the passing of friend and model Julie Strain. We have lost a legend. These photos were taken at her Beverly Hills home in 2003. She was one of the nicest models I’ve ever worked with. Rest well and be at peace, Julie. #juliestrain

