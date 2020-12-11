Julie Yeager Death -Dead : Julie Yeager has Died .

Julie Yeager has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 10. 2020.

Leisha Florence Hairston 23 hrs · There are people who enter your life, even if only for a season, and have lasting impact on you. I imagine Julie Yeager was that type of person for everyone who was blessed to know her. I know that is true of who she was for our family in general, and Eli in particular. When Eli needed help to catch up in order to graduate 8th grade and move on to 9th grade with his peers, Ms Yeager volunteered to help. She taught him multiple days per week and their connection was immediate, obvious, and powerful. She believed in him. She was proud of him. She loved him and he loved her right back. He tried daily to make her proud. She let him know when he hit that goal with a star, a happy face, and fist bump/(left handed) peace sign. Their faces would light up whenever they were together. We are going to miss her smile and sweet spirit. We are forever grateful for the love and impact she had on Eli. Rest In Peace. We love you always.