Juliet Kanchwel Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Ms. Juliet Kanchwel has Died .

Ms. Juliet Kanchwel has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 25. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We are saddened to learn about the passing of Ms. Juliet Kanchwel a member of @Cycle4fun a cycling group in Nakuru.

For some time now, we have been good friends with @SpinKingsKenya and the larger cycling community as we seek to promote road safety awareness for all road users. — Throttle Queens (@throttle_queens) January 26, 2021

