Julio Beltran Death -Dead :Riverside County Deputy Probation Officer Julio Beltran has died of COVID-19.

Riverside County Deputy Probation Officer Julio Beltran has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 16, 2020.

“CBS Los Angeles on Twitter: “Riverside County Deputy Probation Officer Julio Beltran has died of COVID-19, leaving behind a wife and a son. ”

Riverside County Deputy Probation Officer Julio Beltran has died of COVID-19, leaving behind a wife and a son. https://t.co/o8ieua2fW2 pic.twitter.com/oi9SNAhsiO — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) November 17, 2020

Tributes

#BREAKING: Riverside County Probation dept. confirms Deputy Julio Beltran, a 34-year-old probation officer, died from #COVID19 on Sat. They presume he contracted the virus “during his daily job duties of helping probation clients change their lives and protecting the community.” pic.twitter.com/QXlRPvqgto — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) November 18, 2020