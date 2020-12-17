Julio Cesar Rodriguez Death -Obituary – Dead :Julio Cesar Rodriguez has Died .
Julio Cesar Rodriguez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
Diana Ramirez-AlejoCandle Lighting in the Memory of JULIO CESAR RODRIGUEZ 18 hrs · There will be a candle lighting in the memory of Julio Cesar Rodriguez this Friday, December 18, 2020 @6pm location to be at the Bandshell. This young boy is a hero to his family, sacrificed his life to defend his family. He’s a hero￼￼. Help share this post￼. So the community could stop by to light up a candle and leave flowers in his memory. Keep the Family Rodriguez in your prayers. ***UPDATED new LOCATION BANDSHELL
Source: (20+) Facebook
