Jumeez Sherman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jumeez Sherman has Died .

Jumeez Sherman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

.@OmahaPolice have announced that Jumeez Sherman has died of his injuries. This is now being investigated by the Homicide Unit. Contact @OPDCrimeStop with tips. https://t.co/RO4v1faa5B pic.twitter.com/yAMlFUKdFy — Omaha Scanner (@omaha_scanner) January 4, 2021

Omaha Scanner @omaha_scanner . @OmahaPolice have announced that Jumeez Sherman has died of his injuries. This is now being investigated by the Homicide Unit. Contact @OPDCrimeStop with tips.