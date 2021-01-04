Jumeez Sherman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jumeez Sherman has Died .
Jumeez Sherman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
.@OmahaPolice have announced that Jumeez Sherman has died of his injuries. This is now being investigated by the Homicide Unit. Contact @OPDCrimeStop with tips. https://t.co/RO4v1faa5B pic.twitter.com/yAMlFUKdFy
— Omaha Scanner (@omaha_scanner) January 4, 2021
Omaha Scanner @omaha_scanner . @OmahaPolice have announced that Jumeez Sherman has died of his injuries. This is now being investigated by the Homicide Unit. Contact @OPDCrimeStop with tips.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.