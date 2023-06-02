“June 2 news”: 5 Important Updates for Friday, June 2

Highs to reach 90 degrees before cooling down for the weekend

Happy Friday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, highs will make a run at 90 degrees today before cooling down heading into the weekend.

Settlements in principle reached in Schoharie limo crash and Mavis Discount Tire

This week’s sentencing of Nauman Hussain in the Schoharie limo crash trial is another chapter in the heart-wrenching journey that the victims’ families live every day. NEWS10 has learned some of the families are moving forward in a civil lawsuit.

U.S. Route 20 renamed in New York

U.S. Route 20 reaches from Massachusetts to Oregon, covering 3,365 miles. In 2017, a foundation out of Bend, Oregon led the drive to rename Route 20 to the Medal of Honor Highway.

Albany barbershop on healing journey after May shooting

On May 13, a gunman opened fire on an Albany barbershop, killing a barber and wounding a 19-year-old man and a 9-year-old child. The shop has since been trying to heal and slowly welcome back customers into their chairs.

Advocates renew push for New York for All Act

At the Capitol, advocates called on the state legislature to pass New York For All, legislation that would prohibit local law enforcement from asking about people’s citizenship or immigration status and then work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, also known as ICE.

Empire hire Terry Foster as head coach

The Albany Empire have yet another new head coach. The team has tabbed Terry Foster as their new lead man. A front office member confirmed the hiring to NEWS10 ABC on Thursday.

