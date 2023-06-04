“June 4, 2023 news”: “June 4, 2023: 10 essential things to keep in mind today”

Banning the Bible: A Dangerous Precedent

In March of this year, the Davis School District in Utah removed the Bible from its school libraries after a parent submitted a complaint about the book’s content. The complaint cited various passages in the Bible that contained “incest, onanism, bestiality, prostitution, genital mutilation, fellatio, dildos, rape, and even infanticide.” The Davis School District reviewed the complaint and ultimately decided to remove the Bible from its libraries because it contained “vulgarity or violence.”

This decision has sparked outrage among many religious groups and First Amendment advocates who see it as a dangerous precedent. If a book as important and widely-read as the Bible can be banned from schools, what other books might be next? This decision is particularly concerning given that it was made in a heavily religious state that has a history of book banning.

Utah has a long history of book banning, particularly when it comes to books that challenge conservative religious values. In 2017, a Utah school district banned several books from its libraries, including “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” by Sherman Alexie and “The Glass Castle” by Jeannette Walls. Both books were banned because they contained “profanity, sexual content, and references to alcohol and drugs.” In 2018, a Utah school district banned “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee because it contained “racial slurs.” These bans were met with widespread criticism and calls for them to be overturned.

The decision to ban the Bible from schools is particularly concerning given its historical and cultural significance. The Bible is one of the most widely-read and influential books in history, and has had a profound impact on Western civilization. It is also a deeply religious text for millions of people around the world. Banning the Bible from schools sends a message that religious texts are not welcome in public spaces, which is a clear violation of the First Amendment.

Furthermore, the complaint that led to the Bible’s removal from schools is deeply flawed. The complaint cited various passages in the Bible that contain references to sex and violence, but these passages must be read in their historical and cultural context. The Bible contains many stories of violence and sex, but these stories are not meant to be taken literally. Rather, they are meant to be read as allegories and metaphors that convey deeper moral and spiritual truths. Banning the Bible because of its references to sex and violence is therefore misguided and ignores the richness and complexity of the text.

Finally, the decision to ban the Bible from schools is a clear violation of the First Amendment. The First Amendment guarantees freedom of religion and freedom of speech, which includes the right to read and study religious texts in public schools. Banning the Bible from schools is a clear example of government censorship and repression of religious expression.

In conclusion, the decision to ban the Bible from schools in Utah is a dangerous precedent that threatens the First Amendment and the freedom of religion. Banning books based on their content is a slippery slope that can lead to the censorship of any book that challenges traditional values or beliefs. We must fight against this kind of censorship and defend the right to read and study any book, including the Bible, in public schools.

