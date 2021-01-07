June Kraus-von Trebitsch Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : honour June Kraus-von Trebitsch has Died .

honour June Kraus-von Trebitsch has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 6. 2021.

Urvi Drummond shared a link. January 5 at 1:59 PM · I have chosen this song to honour June Kraus-von Trebitsch who passed away early this morning with Covid-19 complications. For those of us who had the privilege of knowing her, we will remember her with great affection and admiration. Her indefatigable spirit and enormous talent lives on in the hundreds of singers she coached with total dedication. Sending condolences to her family, pupils, friends and colleagues. We will not forget you my friend.

Source: (20+) Music Teachers’ Indaba | Facebook

— Tributes —

———————— –

Patti Coleman-van Der Ploeg wrote

Perfect choice of song.. We will all miss her.

Helen Mammous Bradley wrote

So sorry for your loss 💔MHSRIEP 🌹

Gillian Patricia Koller wrote

Thank you for posting this Urvi. Such a sad loss. She will be missed by many: family, students, colleagues. The influence she had on my life was huge. RIP June.

Joy Levin wrote

Ooooooo nooooo. I had not seen her in ages. I was going to write her biography!!! Oh i am soooo sad

