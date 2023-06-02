“June Marketplace Sherman”: June Marketplace: The Search for Sherman

The June Marketplace: Your One-Stop Shop for Indiana Products

Looking for a place to find the best of Indiana’s locally grown and produced products? Look no further than the June Marketplace, a one-stop shop for everything from food and wine to body care products and plants. Held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center, this event brings together vendors from all over the state in one convenient location.

What to Expect at the June Marketplace

The June Marketplace is a must-visit event for anyone interested in supporting Indiana’s local economy and discovering new, unique products. Here are just a few of the things you can expect to find at this year’s event:

Food: From fresh produce to artisanal cheeses, Indiana’s food vendors offer a wide range of delicious options to satisfy any palate. Whether you’re in the mood for something sweet or savory, you’re sure to find something to love at the June Marketplace.

Wine: Indiana is known for its thriving wine industry, and the June Marketplace is the perfect place to sample some of the state's best offerings. From crisp whites to full-bodied reds, there's something for every wine lover to enjoy.

Body Care: Looking for all-natural soaps, lotions, and other body care products? The June Marketplace has you covered. Many of the vendors specialize in using locally sourced ingredients, so you can feel good about what you're putting on your skin.

Plants: Whether you're a seasoned green thumb or just starting out, the June Marketplace offers a wide range of plants, flowers, and herbs to add to your collection. You'll find everything from succulents to hanging baskets, all grown right here in Indiana.

Indiana Artists: In addition to food and other products, the June Marketplace also showcases the work of local artists. From jewelry to pottery, you'll find a wide range of unique, one-of-a-kind items to add to your collection.

When and Where to Attend

The June Marketplace will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Ag/Hort Building at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., so be sure to arrive early to make the most of your time. General admission is just $4, and general parking is $10.

Why Supporting Local Matters

Attending events like the June Marketplace is about more than just finding great products. It’s also about supporting local businesses and the Indiana economy as a whole. When you buy from local vendors, you’re helping to keep dollars in the community and supporting the people who work hard to produce the products you love.

In addition, buying locally grown and produced products can have a positive impact on the environment. By reducing the distance that products need to travel to reach consumers, we can help to reduce our carbon footprint and support sustainable practices.

Final Thoughts

The June Marketplace is an event that’s not to be missed, offering a unique opportunity to discover the best of Indiana’s locally grown and produced products. From food and wine to body care and plants, there’s something for everyone at this one-stop shop. So mark your calendars for June 3, 2023, and get ready to support local businesses and discover new favorites!

News Source : Fox 59

Source Link :Where is Sherman: June Marketplace/