“June Pride Month celebrations in Brick”: Ways to Commemorate Pride Month in Brick This June

Celebrating Pride Month in Brick, NJ

Join the Largest LGBTQ Pride Celebration in New Jersey

Brick, NJ is gearing up to celebrate Pride Month, and there are several ways to participate in the celebration of LGBTQ culture, rights and identity. The 31st New Jersey LGBTQ+ Pride Celebration will be held on Sunday, June 4, in Asbury Park. It is the largest and oldest LGBTQ Pride Celebration in New Jersey. The event begins with a parade at noon and continues with a rally and festival until 7 p.m. The admission charge for the rally and festival is $10.

Experience Toms River Pride

Another Pride celebration in the Brick area is the fifth annual Toms River Pride celebration on Washington Street. It is set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 10. The event is organized by Exit 82 Theatre group, and includes vendors, performances and more.

Catch a Game with Pride Night at the BlueClaws’ Stadium

The Jersey Shore BlueClaws are holding Pride Night at the BlueClaws’ stadium on New Hampshire Avenue and Cedar Bridge Road on Friday, June 9. The game is set for a 7 p.m. start. Come out and support the LGBTQ community while enjoying America’s favorite pastime.

What is Pride Month?

Pride Month occurs during June in deference to the Stonewall Uprising, a tipping point in the struggle for equality among people who identify as LGBTQ. In New Jersey, about 4.1 percent of the population — or 343,000 people — identify as LGBTQ, according to the Movement Advance Project. They represent 4 percent of New Jersey’s workforce, or 205,000 people. The organization gives New Jersey 39.25 points out of a possible 43.5 points. Our state received 17.5 points out of a possible 20 for sexual orientation policy and 21.75 points out of a possible 23 for gender policy. The overall ranking was graded “HIGH.”

LGBTQ Rights Under Fire

Pride Month 2023 occurs amid a historic surge in bills targeting LGBTQ rights, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. Nearly 500 pieces of legislation nationwide have been filed in state legislatures this year, according to the ACLU tracking. There are three bills in the state Assembly — two have corresponding state Senate bills — that address LGBTQ rights. One would allow parents who object curriculum or learning activities in public school to receive a voucher from their school district for their child to attend a nonpublic school, the other would bar transgender students from competing in girls’ or women’s sports at public or nonpublic schools and colleges. A third bill has only one sponsor and no corresponding legislation in the other body. None of the bills have been heard in their respective committees. “LGBTQ people are under fire, unlike possibly ever before and across virtually every aspect of our lives,” Logan S. Casey, a senior researcher at Movement Advancement Project, told The Washington Post in April. “This is part of a very clear and identifiable national effort in state legislatures that is and has been going on for years — and it’s really culminating this year.”

Join the Celebration of LGBTQ Culture, Rights and Identity

As we celebrate Pride Month in Brick, NJ, let’s continue to support the LGBTQ community and stand up for their rights. Let’s embrace diversity and inclusion, and work towards a more equal society for all.

Brick Pride Month events Pride Month activities in Brick LGBTQ+ community in Brick Pride Month parades in Brick Supporting Pride Month in Brick

News Source : Karen Wall

Source Link :How To Celebrate June Pride Month In Brick/