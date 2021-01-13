June Spears Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Britney Spears’s family member June Austin Spears has Died .

Britney Spears’s family member June Austin Spears has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

My thoughts and prayers are with Britney Spears and her family at this very sad time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nXl6485n5Y — ❣️SALTY AVATAR❣️ (@borntothelight) January 13, 2021

SALTY AVATAR @borntothelight My thoughts and prayers are with Britney Spears and her family at this very sad time