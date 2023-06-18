Juneteenth Celebration at Liberty Station Ends in Fatality and One Injury from Gunfire today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

During a Juneteenth celebration at Liberty Station, shots were fired resulting in one fatality and one injury. The incident occurred after a dispute around 6:45 p.m. The San Diego Police Department stated that this was not an active shooter event, but rather an isolated incident. Around 500 people were reportedly present at the celebration, which was close to ending when the shooting occurred. No details about the victim or suspect have been released, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police or San Diego County Crime Stoppers. This article was contributed to by City News Service and OnScene.TV.

Juneteenth shooting Liberty Station shooting Gun violence at Juneteenth celebration Fatal shooting at San Diego event Injured victim in Juneteenth shooting

News Source : Chris Jennewein

Source Link :1 Dead, Another Injured in Shooting at Juneteenth Celebration at Liberty Station/