Juneteenth Concert at Liberty Station in San Diego Results in 1 Fatality and 1 Injury from Shooting

San Diego: One Dead and Another Injured in Shooting at Liberty Station Juneteenth Concert

Tragedy struck at the Juneteenth concert held at Liberty Station in San Diego as one person was killed and another injured in a shooting incident. The incident occurred during the celebration of the annual holiday that marks the end of slavery in the United States.

According to reports, the shooting took place at around 5:30 pm on Saturday, June 19, 2021. The San Diego Police Department responded to the scene after receiving several calls reporting gunshots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, the police found two victims with gunshot wounds. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police immediately launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No arrests have been made so far, and the motive behind the incident remains unclear.

The organizers of the Juneteenth concert expressed their condolences to the victims’ families and called for an end to gun violence in the community.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for stricter gun control laws to prevent such senseless acts of violence in the future.

Liberty Station shooting Juneteenth concert shooting San Diego violence Gun violence in San Diego Crime in San Diego