Juneteenth concert at Liberty Station results in one fatality and one injury due to shooting today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
According to the San Diego Police Department, a shooting occurred during a Juneteenth concert at a park in Liberty Station on Saturday evening, resulting in one fatality.
- Liberty Station shooting
- Juneteenth concert shooting
- Gun violence in San Diego
- Police investigation into shooting
- Community response to shooting
News Source : KGTV – San Diego Scripps
Source Link :1 dead, another injured in shooting at Liberty Station Juneteenth concert/