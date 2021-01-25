Junior Mance Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Junior Mance, the #jazz pianist and educator who played with Dizzy Gillespie has Died .

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Junior Mance, the #jazz pianist and educator who played with Dizzy Gillespie, Cannonball Adderley, Dinah Washington, and countless greats, has died, The Washington Post and The New York Times. https://t.co/SHduNcdAit — ESB Jazz Radio (@ESBJazzRadio) January 25, 2021

