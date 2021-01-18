Junior Mance Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Pianist and composer Junior Mance has Died .

Pianist and composer Junior Mance has passed away at the age of 92. Mance started playing piano at the age of five. He played with legends like Dinah Washington, Dizzy Gillespie & Aretha Franklin. His loving wife, Gloria, announced his passing. Rest In Peace. 🌹 pic.twitter.com/u1OJf0TXI9 — 🎤🎶 Black Music History 🎶🎤 (@BlackMusicHstry) January 18, 2021

