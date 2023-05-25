“JUnit 5 assertions”: A JUnit 5 Guide: How to Write Assertions Using JUnit 5

JUnit 5 Tutorial: Writing Assertions With JUnit 5

JUnit 5 is the latest version of the popular testing framework for Java. It provides a powerful and flexible way to write unit tests for your code. One of the key features of JUnit 5 is its support for assertions. Assertions allow you to check that your code is behaving as expected and can help you catch bugs early in the development process. In this tutorial, we’ll take a look at how to write assertions with JUnit 5.

What are assertions?

Assertions are statements that check that a particular condition is true. They are used in testing to verify that the code being tested is behaving as expected. If an assertion fails, it means that the code is not behaving as it should be. Assertions help to catch bugs early in the development process, which can save a lot of time and effort in the long run.

Writing assertions in JUnit 5

JUnit 5 provides a wide range of assertion methods that you can use to test your code. These methods are provided by the Assertions class, which is part of the JUnit 5 framework. Here are some examples of assertion methods that you can use in JUnit 5:

assertEquals()

The assertEquals() method checks that two values are equal. Here’s an example:

@Test void testAddition() { Calculator calculator = new Calculator(); int result = calculator.add(2, 2); assertEquals(4, result); }

In this example, we’re testing the add() method of a Calculator class. We expect the result to be 4 when we add 2 and 2 together. The assertEquals() method checks that the result is indeed 4.

assertTrue() and assertFalse()

The assertTrue() and assertFalse() methods check that a particular condition is true or false, respectively. Here are some examples:

@Test void testPositiveNumber() { Calculator calculator = new Calculator(); int result = calculator.add(2, 2); assertTrue(result > 0); } @Test void testNegativeNumber() { Calculator calculator = new Calculator(); int result = calculator.subtract(5, 10); assertFalse(result > 0); }

In the first example, we’re testing that the result of adding 2 and 2 together is greater than 0. In the second example, we’re testing that the result of subtracting 5 from 10 is not greater than 0.

assertNull() and assertNotNull()

The assertNull() and assertNotNull() methods check that a particular object is null or not null, respectively. Here are some examples:

@Test void testNullObject() { Calculator calculator = null; assertNull(calculator); } @Test void testNonNullObject() { Calculator calculator = new Calculator(); assertNotNull(calculator); }

In the first example, we’re testing that the calculator object is null. In the second example, we’re testing that the calculator object is not null.

assertThrows()

The assertThrows() method checks that a particular exception is thrown when a particular method is called. Here’s an example:

@Test void testDivideByZero() { Calculator calculator = new Calculator(); assertThrows(ArithmeticException.class, () -> calculator.divide(5, 0)); }

In this example, we’re testing that an ArithmeticException is thrown when we try to divide 5 by 0 using the divide() method of the Calculator class.

Conclusion

Assertions are a powerful tool for testing your code in JUnit 5. They allow you to check that your code is behaving as expected and can help you catch bugs early in the development process. JUnit 5 provides a wide range of assertion methods that you can use to test your code, including assertEquals(), assertTrue(), assertFalse(), assertNull(), assertNotNull(), and assertThrows(). By using these methods in your unit tests, you can ensure that your code is working as intended and avoid costly bugs down the line.

