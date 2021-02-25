Junius Dotson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Rev. Junius Boyd Dotson, General Secretary of Discipleship Ministries has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

We join in mourning the loss of Rev. Junius B. Dotson. Please lift up prayers for his family and @UMCdiscipleship during this difficult time. https://twitter.com/UMCdiscipleship/status/1364978812019171333

The Rev. Junius Boyd Dotson, General Secretary of Discipleship Ministries, died Wednesday night after a battle with cancer. We mourn his loss yet celebrate with him the new life he now experiences in Christ. pic.twitter.com/2cGFgdt9on — UMCdiscipleship (@UMCdiscipleship) February 25, 2021



