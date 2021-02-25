Junius Dotson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Rev. Junius Dotson, General Secretary of the General Board of Discipleship has Died .

It is with deep sadness that we mourn the loss of Rev. Junius Dotson, General Secretary of the General Board of Discipleship who died of pancreatic cancer. It is a great loss to our church. We pray for his family and colleagues at the Discipleship Ministries.



