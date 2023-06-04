Junk Journal Belly Band Tutorial: Create a Striking Design for Your Junk Journal Belly Band in Minutes with this Rapid Tutorial!

Introduction:

Junk journals are a fun and creative way to document memories, thoughts, and ideas. They can be made using various materials such as old books, scrapbooking paper, and vintage ephemera. One of the easiest ways to add a decorative touch to your junk journal is by using a belly band. In this article, we will show you how to create a stunning design in minutes with our quickest junk journal belly band tutorial.

What is a Belly Band?

A belly band is a decorative strip of paper or ribbon that is wrapped around the cover of a junk journal. It is a great way to add some color, texture, and dimension to your journal. Belly bands can be made using various materials such as scrapbook paper, washi tape, fabric, or even lace.

Materials:

To create a belly band for your junk journal, you will need the following materials:

Scrapbook paper or cardstock

Scissors

Glue or double-sided tape

Embellishments (optional)

Ruler or bone folder (optional)

Step-by-Step Tutorial:

Follow these simple steps to create a stunning belly band for your junk journal:

Step 1: Measure the Width of Your Journal

The first step is to measure the width of your junk journal cover. Use a ruler or bone folder to measure the distance from one edge of the cover to the other. This will help you determine the size of the belly band you need to create.

Step 2: Cut Your Paper

Cut a strip of scrapbook paper or cardstock that is slightly longer than the width of your journal cover. The width of the paper should be at least 2-3 inches to allow for folding and overlapping.

Step 3: Fold Your Paper

Fold the paper in half lengthwise, creating a crease in the middle. This will help you align the belly band on your journal cover.

Step 4: Add Embellishments (Optional)

If you want to add some embellishments to your belly band, now is the time to do it. You can use stickers, die cuts, or other decorative elements to create a unique design. Just make sure that the embellishments don’t interfere with the folding and overlapping of the belly band.

Step 5: Glue or Tape the Ends Together

Apply glue or double-sided tape to one end of the paper strip and overlap the other end, creating a loop. Press down firmly to secure the ends together. You can also use a decorative tape or ribbon to create a more finished look.

Step 6: Wrap Your Belly Band Around Your Journal

Slip the belly band over your journal cover, aligning it with the crease in the middle. Make sure that the ends of the belly band overlap in the back of the journal cover. The belly band should fit snugly around the journal cover, but not too tight that it damages the pages inside.

Step 7: Decorate Your Belly Band (Optional)

You can decorate your belly band further by adding more embellishments or using a stamp and ink to create a design. You can also use a scrapbook punch to create a decorative edge.

Conclusion:

Creating a belly band for your junk journal is a quick and easy way to add some personality to your journal cover. With just a few materials and some creativity, you can create a unique design that reflects your style and personality. We hope that our quickest junk journal belly band tutorial has inspired you to try this fun and easy technique on your next journal project. Happy crafting!

Junk journal belly band tutorial Quick and easy belly band design DIY belly band for junk journals Belly band decoration for journals How to make a belly band for junk journals