“Junk Journal Ideas”: Craft With Me: Journal Cover Tutorial | My Porch Prints Junk Journal Ideas | JOURNAL TOPPERS No.2

Craft With Me!| Journal Cover | My Porch Prints Junk Journal Ideas

Junk journaling has become a popular way to document memories, thoughts, and ideas. It’s a creative way to express oneself and showcase different styles and techniques. A crucial component of junk journaling is the cover, which sets the tone for the rest of the pages. In this tutorial, we will be crafting a journal cover with My Porch Prints and sharing ideas for junk journaling.

Materials Needed:

– My Porch Prints paper pack

– Cardstock or cardboard

– Glue

– Scissors

– Ruler

– Pencil

– Embellishments (optional)

Step 1: Measure and cut the cardboard

Using a ruler and pencil, measure and cut the cardboard to the desired size for the journal cover. It’s essential to ensure that the cardboard is sturdy enough to hold the pages inside and protect them.

Step 2: Choose the My Porch Prints paper

Select the My Porch Prints paper that you want to use for the cover. You can mix and match different patterns and designs to create a unique look. Cut the paper to fit the cardboard, leaving a small border around the edges.

Step 3: Glue the paper to the cardboard

Using glue, carefully adhere the paper to the cardboard. Smooth out any wrinkles or air bubbles to ensure a neat and even finish.

Step 4: Embellish the cover (optional)

To add a personal touch, you can embellish the cover with stickers, ribbon, buttons, or any other decorative items. This step is entirely optional, and you can choose to keep the cover simple or go all out with the embellishments.

Junk Journal Ideas with My Porch Prints

Now that you have a beautiful cover for your junk journal let’s explore some ideas for filling the pages with My Porch Prints.

Daily Journal

Use the junk journal to document your daily life. This could include writing down your thoughts, feelings, or experiences. You can use My Porch Prints paper to create different sections and add embellishments to mark special events or achievements. Travel Journal

If you love to travel, use the junk journal to document your adventures. You can paste photos, tickets, and other memorabilia onto the pages and use the My Porch Prints paper to create different sections for each trip. Recipe Book

If you’re a foodie, use the junk journal as a recipe book. Paste recipes onto the pages and use the My Porch Prints paper to create different sections for different types of meals or cuisines. You can even add your own photos of the dishes you create. Art Journal

If you’re an artist, use the junk journal as an art journal. You can use My Porch Prints paper to create different backgrounds for your sketches, paintings, or collages. You can even use the paper to create different sections for different themes or mediums. Gratitude Journal

Use the junk journal as a gratitude journal. Write down things you’re grateful for each day and use the My Porch Prints paper to create different sections for different categories, such as family, friends, or work.

In conclusion, junk journaling is a fun and creative way to express oneself. The cover of the journal sets the tone for the rest of the pages, so it’s essential to make it unique and appealing. My Porch Prints paper is perfect for junk journaling as it comes in a variety of patterns and designs that can be mixed and matched to create different looks. Use the ideas above to get started on your own My Porch Prints junk journal!

Source Link :JOURNAL TOPPERS No.2 TUTORIAL | Craft With Me!| Journal Cover | My Porch Prints Junk Journal Ideas/

Journal Toppers Craft with me Journal Cover Ideas My Porch Prints Junk Journal Tutorial for Journal Topper No.2